Liverpool made second Lewis bid & considered another target before Tsimikas move

Liverpool are set to sign Kostas Tsimikas in the coming days after agreeing a fee of £11.75million with Olympiacos for the full-back.

Jurgen Klopp had a few other targets though, with the Echo claiming Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly was considered before the Greece international.

This contradicts earlier reports that Liverpool have told Tsimikas he was their first priority, after a fairly public pursuit of Northern Ireland international Jamal Lewis.

Norwich City turned down an offer of £10million for the full-back, but the Reds did in fact return with an improved offer of £12million.

Just like the first, the second bid was rejected out of hand and Liverpool were forced to consider their options.

According to the same Echo report, this is when the club considered a move for Kelly before accelerating a deal for Tsimikas.

With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on the financial states of every club, it’s thought better value for money can be found outside England.

The Reds had a fourth target in Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon, but decided to move for Tsimikas instead and now the transfer looks inevitable.