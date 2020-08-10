Liverpool offer youngster new and improved deal after missing out on Jamal Lewis

Liverpool have missed out on signing Norwich City full-back Jamal Lewis, but there is good news surrounding one of the club’s own.

Youngster Neco Williams is set to be rewarded with a new and improved contract with the Premier League champions following a breakthrough season.

That’s according to GOAL’s Neil Jones, an ever-reliable source on all things Liverpool, who claims the new deal will be for five years.

The 19-year-old has been with the Reds since the age of six and is now considered fellow Academy product Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deputy.

It’s actually unreal that we have two high quality right-backs in the squad and they’ve both worked through the youth ranks of the club.

The Liverpool Academy is known for producing gems, but to see two of them relatively smashing it at the club is very, very special.

Elsewhere, the Reds look set to sign Olympiacos full-back Kostas Tsimikas for just over £10million and details of his contract have now also emerged.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, a specialist in football transfers, claims the Greek defender will sign a five-year deal with the Premier League champions.

Tsimikas will initially be Andy Robertson’s understudy at Anfield, but could look to provide the Scot with some real competition further down the line.