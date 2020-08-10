Liverpool tell Tsimikas he was first-choice over Lewis and not the other way around

Liverpool have reportedly told potential new signing Kostas Tsimikas he was the club’s No.1 left-back target.

The Reds made a bid for Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis, but the Championship outfit demanded double what the Premier League champions offered.

Liverpool walked away from negotiations and a move for Tsimikas began gathering pace until renowned journalist Paul Joyce confirmed it was happening.

Lewis was the Reds’ initial target, and they moved on to the Greek after failing to sign the Norwich man, right?

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have told Tsimikas that he was in fact the first-choice option – and not the other way around.

There may actually be something to this, even if some people scoff at the suggestion, because initial reports did state it wasn’t clear who the Reds’ preferred choice was.

While Lewis was being talked about more, rumours of Tsimikas being a genuine target were doing the rounds at roughly the same time.

Greek outlet Sportime were first to acknowledge the Reds’ interest in the Olympiacos man, and it seems they were bang on the money.