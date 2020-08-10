Liverpool tipped to sign Talles Magno on the cheap because of Vasco debts

Liverpool have been tipped to sign Vasco da Gama starlet Talles Magno for just £18million, amid rumours the Brazilian has caught Jurgen Klopp’s eye.

The German is said to be very impressed by Arsenal’s move for Gabriel Martinelli before his value sky-rocketed, and wants to emulate a similar deal at Anfield.

Yahoo Esportes report that the Reds have touched based with Vasco to see whether a transfer is realistic this summer, with PSG also named as an interested party.

Twitter user @Zizouology, an avid supporter of the Brazilian national team, elaborated on this in a lengthy thread, suggesting a work visa could be an issue.

Vasco are facing financial worries at the moment, with the club said to be in debt and may be forced to sell one of their most prized assets in Magno.

The Brazilians were facing financial struggles even before the coronavirus pandemic, so this will have only become more jaded with time.

Sevilla and Bayer Leverkusen are also thought to be interested in youngster, but the Reds haven’t been shy of plucking young talents from other clubs.

Whether or not something comes of the link between Liverpool and Magno is a separate issue, but it’s probably safe to assume the Reds are at least interested.