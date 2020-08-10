(Video) Every single one of Tsimikas’ assists from 19/20 in 60 seconds

Liverpool look set to sign Greek full-back Kostas Tsimikas after walking away from negotiations for Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis.

The Olympiacos defender should join for a fee just shy of £12million to become the Reds first signing of the summer transfer window, as per Paul Joyce.

Tsimikas is somewhat similar to Andy Robertson – he likes to burst forward and can whip in crosses with his wand of a left foot.

A video compilation of the Greek international’s assists from 2019/20 was shared online by Twitter user @lfcgdon – and it’s a belter.

Take a look: