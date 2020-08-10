(Video) Every single one of Tsimikas’ assists from 19/20 in 60 seconds

Liverpool look set to sign Greek full-back Kostas Tsimikas after walking away from negotiations for Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis.
The Olympiacos defender should join for a fee just shy of £12million to become the Reds first signing of the summer transfer window, as per Paul Joyce.
Tsimikas is somewhat similar to Andy Robertson – he likes to burst forward and can whip in crosses with his wand of a left foot.
A video compilation of the Greek international’s assists from 2019/20 was shared online by Twitter user @lfcgdon – and it’s a belter.
Take a look:
All Kostas Tsimikas assists 19/20 pic.twitter.com/bTWzYd206p
— GDon ☬ (@lfcgdon) August 9, 2020
