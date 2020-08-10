(Video) Liverpool announce Kostas Tsimikas in classy Nike Melwood clip & show off his new squad number

Liverpool have signed Kostas Tsimikas, the former Olympiakos left-back who will now compete with Andy Robertson for minutes at left-back.

The position was a priority this summer and it’s great to see Michael Edwards and the Reds moving quickly to secure such an exciting prospect.

We originally went for Jamal Lewis but with Norwich demanding £20m, Liverpool quickly turned to 24-year-old Tsimikas instead.

Stylistically, he’s very similar to Robbo and we’re sure he’ll encourage the Scot to get even better.

And you can check out his announcement video below.

Exciting stuff!