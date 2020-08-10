(Video) Remembering the moment we knew Robbo would become a Liverpool hero

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is perhaps the best in his position in the world of football right now, and he knows it.

But when he first rocked up at Anfield there were doubts over his abilities. To be fair, the Scot was a shrewd signing from freshly relegated Hull City.

He was immediately a solid addition to Jurgen Klopp’s team, but it was during our dismantling of Manchester City at Anfield in 2018 when we knew he’d be special.

The full-back made a gut-busting run at the Citizens’ back line as they struggled to recycle possession with Robbo charging them all down.

Take a re-watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):