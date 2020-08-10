(Video) Tsimikas’ highlights from Wolves game offers LFC fans best insight to left-back’s ability

Liverpool will almost certainly make Olympiacos defender Kostas Tsimikas their first signing of the summer transfer window, with several solid sources confirming it.

The Greece international recently had a brush with the Premier League, with fixtures against Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers in Europe.

The full-back’s highlights from last week’s game against Wolves offers Liverpool fans the best insight at hand to Tsimikas’ ability.

