Gary O’Neil hits Twitter after Klopp gives him surprise backroom staff role

Former Portsmouth and West Ham midfielder Gary O’Neil has been named as Liverpool U23s assistant coach for the new season.

The Englishman will help Barry Lewtas, the U23 coach, who has been promoted from the U18s, with Alex Inglethorpe the overall Academy Manager.

O’Neil sent his CV to the club a few months back, but was only after help to see if he’d done it right – having never made one before – but Liverpool got back to him with this opportunity instead!

O’Neil has reacted on Twitter, and seems delighted with the chance to work with some of the country’s best youngsters…

Feel extremely grateful and privileged to have been given such an amazing opportunity at such an early stage of my coaching career. Cannot wait to get going and help our talented squad progress further with their careers! #LFC #LFCU23s pic.twitter.com/08irTp0KXi — Gary O'Neil (@Gazoneil) August 10, 2020

In the U23s next season, O’Neil will likely be able to work closely with Harvey Elliott, Ki-Jana Hoever, Sepp van den Berg – and possibly even Curtis Jones and Rhian Brewster if that particular pair are not involved in the first-team…

We’re sure if the club have given the former PL stat an opportunity, he must have something to offer – so we wish him all the luck with his new move.