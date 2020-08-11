How Michael Edwards poached Tsimikas from Napoli despite deal already agreed with Italians

Kostas Tsimikas is a Liverpool player, which is mighty exciting.

The Greek tore up trees for Olympiakos in 2019/20 and will now arrive to support Andy Robertson at left-back – allowing the Scot a break every now and again and just as importantly – James Milner to play in midfield!

But last week, Liverpool had a bid for Jamal Lewis rejected and managed to swoop in and secure Tsimikas very, very quickly.

According to journalist Kevin Palmer, the 24-year-old had actually already agreed a deal with Italian giants Napoli, but when hearing of Liverpool’s interest – he cancelled those plans and made sure his ‘dream’ transfer was secured.

Considering he now sits behind the world’s best left-back in the pecking order for his position, we can only admire his strength of conviction and belief in his own ability.

Let’s hope Edwards has a few more tricks up his sleeve this summer. Liverpool still need a centre-back and a wing-forward – and we suppose buying Thiago from Bayern Munich would be rather exciting as well!

