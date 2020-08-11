‘I really like his mentality…’ Klopp explains why Liverpool signed Kostas Tsimikas

Jurgen Klopp is delighted Liverpool have signed Kostas Tsimikas and believes the left-back will be a great success at Anfield.

The 24-year-old was exemplary for Olympiakos in 2019/20 and will now arrive to compete with Andy Robertson for minutes at left-back.

“We have watched Kostas for a long time and are really happy that he has joined us. It’s the perfect news before we come back together very soon,” the boss told Liverpoolfc.com.

“He is a very good footballer with an attitude to win and to compete, and I really like his mentality. It fits perfectly with the mood and the desire we have in our dressing room already.

“He has showed already at a young age he can experience football in a different country and do well – and he has been a big part of the success Olympiacos has had to win their title this season and in their European campaigns.

“Kostas knows from personal experience what is required to challenge and succeed domestically and in the Champions League, and he is ambitious for more – just like us.

“He has come up against some very tough opponents in the past couple of seasons and done well and we know he relishes the challenge, which is perfect for us.

“For that reason we are delighted to know we’ll have him with us for the years ahead. I’m so pleased.”

Tsimikas shares many of Robbo’s best traits, which makes him the perfect player to support but also put pressure on the Scot.

The Greek is feisty and loves sprinting down the flank, but he prides himself on his ability to fire accurate crosses into dangerous areas.

Liverpool’s fullbacks provides more assists for goals than any of our other players, so the position is a mighty important one in Klopp’s tactical setup and one Tsimikas will be required to replicate.

Thankfully, it looks like he has the mentality and character to do this – as well as the physical attributes.