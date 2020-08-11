James Pearce confirms Liverpool went for £18m Real Madrid man this summer but cancelled deal due to Tsimikas

Liverpool were considering signing Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon this summer, but were put off by the £18m asking price and actually considering new buy Kostas Tsimikas a superior player anyway.

That’s according to James Pearce, who was writing about the Greek’s Anfield arrival in the Athletic.

Reguilon ‘would have cost around £18m’ but ‘Tsimikas was deemed the better option’ by Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp, Pearce writes.

The Spaniard has impressed on loan at Sevilla and is now actually an option for Chelsea, due to the absurd money Leicester are asking for Ben Chilwell.

The fact Liverpool essentially bought a 24-year-old Tsimikas in a position we desperately needed cover, for the same money we sold a 31-year-old Dejan Lovren for, is typical of Edwards and his skill in the transfer market.

We now have to replace Lovren, of course, but we imagine the sporting director has something up his sleeve – something that could potentially surprise us – just like the Tsimikas deal did.

After all, Liverpool had official bids for Jamal Lewis knocked back at the end of last week, but had officially secured Tsimi by Monday night!