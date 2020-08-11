LFC may follow Tsimikas deal with £18m bargain Brazilian signing – journalist

Liverpool are ready to pay £18m for Vasco starlet Talles Magno, according to Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola, whose comments have been translated on Twitter by @Zizoulogy.

We’ve been credited with an interest in Magno for some time, but this is the first example of a fee being discussed for the youngster.

£18m seems a fair amount, but it’s a lot less than many other Brazilian clubs have been selling their best players to Europe for in recent years – such as Rodrygo, Vinicius and Reinier to Real Madrid.

Liverpool technical committee have been impressed by Talles Magno's talent, and would like to sign him before his value shoots up. They're willing to pay £18m, according to @jorgenicola and there's pressure within Vasco to sell in order to pay off debts. — Aswin (@Zizouology) August 10, 2020

Case of Allan was different to Talles Magno. Allan never played for Internacional's senior team and we just snatched him after he shone in an U17 competition. Magno is a starter at Vasco. Liverpool will not approve a huge fee for Magno if they're not sure about work-permit. — Aswin (@Zizouology) August 10, 2020

Magno is 18-years-old and now a regular for Vasco, who deploy him on the left wing usually.

He’s rangy, skilful and fast – although very raw and wouldn’t be a regular in our first-XI for some time of a move went through.

As is mentioned in the tweets, there is also the issue of a work-permit.

Remember Allan Rodrigues de Souza was signed by Liverpool from Brazil, spent plenty of years out on loan and eventually exited having never played a first-team game for us.

We don’t think Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp will risk that again unless they were 100% convinced of a prospect’s talent.