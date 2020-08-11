LFC may follow Tsimikas deal with £18m bargain Brazilian signing – journalist

Liverpool are ready to pay £18m for Vasco starlet Talles Magno, according to Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola, whose comments have been translated on Twitter by @Zizoulogy.

We’ve been credited with an interest in Magno for some time, but this is the first example of a fee being discussed for the youngster.

£18m seems a fair amount, but it’s a lot less than many other Brazilian clubs have been selling their best players to Europe for in recent years – such as Rodrygo, Vinicius and Reinier to Real Madrid.

Magno is 18-years-old and now a regular for Vasco, who deploy him on the left wing usually.

He’s rangy, skilful and fast – although very raw and wouldn’t be a regular in our first-XI for some time of a move went through.

As is mentioned in the tweets, there is also the issue of a work-permit.

Remember Allan Rodrigues de Souza was signed by Liverpool from Brazil, spent plenty of years out on loan and eventually exited having never played a first-team game for us.

We don’t think Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp will risk that again unless they were 100% convinced of a prospect’s talent.

