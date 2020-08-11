Olympiakos post very classy message about Liverpool following Tsimikas transfer

Liverpool yesterday signed Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos, and just like after our January deal for Takumi Minamino, the selling club took the transfer with a heck of a lot of grace.

Rb Salzburg wished the Japanese international well and said it was an honour to do business with us, and Olympiakos have delivered a similar message.

The Greeks tweeted that they were ‘proud’ of selling their star left-back to the ‘current European and World champion’ and wished the 24-year-old every success going forward.

Many clubs feel hurt and irritated when their best players are poached, especially considering we hardly broke the bank for the left-back, so Olympiakos’s attitude should be lauded.

Tsimikas will likely stay on Merseyside now to sort out his living situation before pre-season starts at Melwood.

Any friendlies will be local and behind closed doors – and we actually think this style of summer will suit Jurgen Klopp – who always struggles to deal with the overly commercialised tours of the USA or the Far East.