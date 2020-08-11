Tsimikas says Robbo is ‘one of best left-backs in the world,’ but this will motivate him even more

Kostas Tsimikas has praised Andy Robertson, Liverpool’s sublime Champions League and Premier League winning left-back.

The Greek arrived at Melwood yesterday from Olympiakos to compete with the Scot, but Tsimikas isn’t intimated by the greatness of the man ahead of him in the pecking order.

“He’s one of the very good talents. For me, I will give my best to play. I know Robertson is one of the best left-backs in the world but this gives me extra motivation to work hard,” the 24-year-old told the official website.

Stylistically, the pair are actually very similar. Both are quick, feisty battlers down the left flank – not like Trent Alexander-Arnold on our other flank, who is supremely elegant in his movement and technique.

But Robbo and Tsimikas are both excellent crossers and are happy to either deliver the cross from deep or get to the byline and cut it back from there.

We’re excited to see Tsimikas in pre-season and believe genuinely high-level backup options of his ilk will not only help us in our bid to retain the Premier League title, but also enable us to potentially compete in the domestic cup competitions we essentially sacrifice most seasons.