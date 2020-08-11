Tsimikas’s insane crossing stats from 2019/20 that surely convinced Liverpool to buy

In 2019/20, Liverpool’s new left-back had the best crossing success of any left-back in Europe.

You can see in the graph below that Kostas Tsimikas completed more crosses to team-mates that anyone else in his position, just edging out Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, who was out in front when it came to accurate passes into the final third.

Yesterday, Liverpool announced the signing of Tsimikas – and seeing information like this hints to us that we’ve got exactly thew kind of player we need for the new season.

Clearly Robbo is still going to be our first-choice, but Kostas looks like he has all the attributes and the style to complement and backup our brilliant Scot.

Michael Edwards and Liverpool’s scouts have had Tsimikas on the radar for some time and at 24, he’s the perfect age to come in and compete with Robertson.

We’re looking forward to seeing him in pre-season – as from YouTube clips – he looks so stylistically similar to Robbo it’s scary!