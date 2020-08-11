(Video) The best goal Kostas Tsimikas ever scored – bicycle kick lob after skinning defender

It will be no surprise after seeing this goal that Kostas Tsimikas used to be a winger and not a left-back!

During his younger days in Greece and his temporary spells in Denmark and Holland, Tsimi played in a far more attacking role – before eventually dropping back to become a left-back with offensive attributes instead…

It’s from this position that Tsimi tore it up for Olympiakos last season, earning himself a transfer to Liverpool yesterday.

And we’ve tracked down the best goal of his career, scoring during his loan spell at Willem II – which is interestingly when Liverpool first checked him out while scouting Pedro Chirivella – who was on loan with the Dutch at the time…

Kostas skins his marker, before playing a one-two and sprinting into the box, before producing an overhead kick lob past the goalkeeper!

Check it out, below!