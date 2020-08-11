(Video) Tsimikas’s double-nutmeg shows Kostas has skill as well as fight

Posted by
(Video) Tsimikas’s double-nutmeg shows Kostas has skill as well as fight

Most of what we’ve seen and read about Kostas Tsimikas so far revolves around the Greek’s battling qualities.

He’s very, very hard-working – leaves everything out on the pitch and has a fantastic engine up and down the left flank.

But apparently the 24-year-old possesses a fair amount of skill, to boot!

This clip below shows him against Wolves in the Europa League, delivering a double-nutmeg to his opponents before recycling possession into the midfield.

And if he can do that, he’s not just a workhorse, but someone with flair and panache.

He was at Melwood yesterday and will no doubt be joining up with his new teammates very soon, as pre-season begins.

Good luck, Kostas!

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top