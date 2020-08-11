Wonderkid wants Klopp over Barca & Real Madrid; Agent in talks and ‘things are moving fast’

Liverpool are now being heavily credited with an interest in Talles Magno, and according to Brazilian football expert @Zizouology, who is prominent on Twitter and has a big following, we’re in pole position for the starlet’s signature.

Magno is 18-years-old and is a starter for Vasco da Gama already – impressing on the left-wing with his skill, pace and directness.

According to the report, multiple clubs around Europe have scouted Magno and like what they see, but the player has his heart set on an Anfield switch and the Reds are in well-advanced talks with his agent Giuliano Bertolucci regarding a transfer.

It was previously reported that an £18m fee is being discussed.

Liverpool, Leverkusen, Benfica, Juventus, Lazio, Roma and Sevilla are after Talles Magno. Just like Gabriel Jesus and Vinícius Jr wanted Manchester City and Real Madrid, Magno's preferred choice is to play under Jürgen Klopp for Liverpool. — Aswin (@Zizouology) August 11, 2020

At this moment, Liverpool are in pole position to sign Talles Magno from Vasco. Just like Gabriel Martinelli, the 18-year-old is getting enquiry from lots of teams; Barcelona, ​​Chelsea, AC Milan, PSG, PSV Eindhoven and Real Madrid, but these clubs were late to make the approach. — Aswin (@Zizouology) August 11, 2020

There is always the issue with the work-permit with youngsters from South America, and we imagine the Reds may consider an immediate loan deal for Magno even if we do secure him…

On the other hand, we need support on the flanks and an exciting teenager to get occasional minutes when Sadio Mane and Mo Salah need a break might be just the ticket.

Let’s watch this space with interest!