Friend of Kia Joorabchian helping LFC seal South America’s jewell – for £9m less than asking price

Liverpool are leading the race for the signature of Brazilian hotshot Talles Magno.

This is according to a long and well-researched report in the wonderkid’s homeland by Esporte News Mundo.

The journalist Wilson Pimental, well respected in South America, writes that agent Gio Bertolucci, a close friend and partner of super-agent Kia Joorabchian, is negotiating a deal to get Talles Magno to Europe.

He states that while multiple European clubs are on the prowl for the rangy wing-forward, it is Liverpool who are in pole position, because Magno has his heart set on working under Jurgen Klopp – interestingly – just like Gabriel Jesus did with Pep Guardiola and Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid…

It appears Liverpool, following our Champions League and World Club Cup success, are as much of a pull to South American prodigies as the rest of Europe’s glamour clubs.

Most notably, Pimental writes that Vasco da Gama’s owner Alexandre Campello is a fool to think he can get £27m for Magno and that he’ll be forced to sell for around £18m, a figure Liverpool feel much more comfortable with.

It sounds like Magno is a seriously big deal from the reports in his homeland, with him being described as the most prized potential signing in the whole of South America.

Wouldn’t it be exciting if he arrived on Merseyside as the backup to Mo Salah and Sadio Mane?