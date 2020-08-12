Klopp’s been talking to world-class star ‘for weeks now’; £27m man actively ‘pushing’ for Liverpool switch – Fabrizio Romano

Europe’s premier transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has doubled down on the repeated idea that Thiago wants a Liverpool switch, by claiming Bayern Munich’s midfield supremo is actively pursuing one.

He also confirmed on Twitter that Jurgen Klopp has been in talks with Thiago for some time and that the only stumbling block is if Liverpool are willing to pay the €30m price-tag on his head.

That is about £27m – not an extortionate figure – even if the player is approaching his thirties.

…but Bayern Münich want €30M to sell him this summer. It’s up to Liverpool. Also other clubs are considering Thiago as a “good opportunity” 🔴 #LFC #Bayern #transfers https://t.co/PIpLzdkn7c — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2020

Klopp was in talks with Timo Werner for some time as well, of course, so this is by no means a guarantee that a transfer is imminent.

The Reds are likely to be very coy in the market and we can only see a potential transfer happening towards the end of the window – once we’ve banked some money from a few more sales and the likelihood of the crowd returning has been established…

Still, there’s a chance Thiago will prefer a guaranteed move elsewhere – we can see him at PSG for example – if Liverpool wait too long.