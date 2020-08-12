Klopp’s special phone-call convinced Tsimikas to reject Rodgers and Leicester’s millions

Leicester City offered Olympiakos more money and Kostas Tsimikas bigger wages, but the Greek had his heart set on an Anfield switch ever since Jurgen Klopp got on the phone to him…

This is according to Greek outlet Sportime.GR, who explain Liverpool’s manager’s persuasion tactics.

“The decision is yours. We want you, you fit very well in our project and in what we want to play,” Klopp told Tsimikas, who is 24-years-old and had been watched by Liverpool’s scouts for three years.

Tsimi will now compete with Andy Robertson for minutes at left-back, although we think initially we’ll see him in the domestic cup competitions and on the odd occasion the Scot needs a breather.

Robbo, for us, is the best player on the planet in his position, and while Tsimi is an exciting prospect, he’s not going to dislodge the fan-favourite as a starter straight away.

We just hope the Greek has a good pre-season and can form quick bonds with his team-mates.

Takumi Minamino found this hard in January, but is slowly growing as a member of the squad now, and Tsimi can do the same.