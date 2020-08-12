LFC reach agreement with Thiago after dressing room leak, says Falk; Bayern still asking for €30m

Liverpool have already spoken to Thiago and agreed personal terms, Bild editor Christian Falk told the Inside The Hottest transfer Deals Podcast, who says the information comes straight from Bayern’s dressing room.

The Spanish midfielder, 29, is looking to leave Bayern Munich for pastures new, preferably the Premier League, and would absolutely jump at the chance of an Anfield switch, according to Sky Sports honcho Kaveh Solhekol.

Both reports though indicate no bid has been agreed or even made for Thiago and suggest this transfer saga will run until the end of the summer…

Liverpool are already packed in terms of central midfield options, and despite Adam Lallana’s exit, have Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Fabinho, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gini Wijnaldum to choose from for just three positions.

That’s probably the best stocked area of the squad, but Wijnaldum has not yet put pen to paper on an extension and could leave on a Bosman next summer as a result.

Thiago is a similar age and will play in the same position, and while he does not possess the exact same traits, it would be a cunning swap by Liverpool if we were going to lose the Dutchman for nothing.

€30m isn’t peanuts, but considering Thiago is one of the world’s best midfielders and that he’s still got three to four years left at the very top, we think it represents decent value.