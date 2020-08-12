Liverpool could make bold move for Chelsea’s £29m star as Lovren replacement

Liverpool are today being credited with an interest in Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

The German defender is rated by some as Frank Lampard’s best centre-back, but his form towards the end of the season was scratchy and he lost his place at one point and his future is up in the air.

BBC Sport confirm he cost the Blues £29m in 2017, but Mundo Deportivo in Spain claim in their rumour section that Rudiger is being considered by the Reds as a Dejan Lovren replacement.

We actually think this would be a good signing. Rudiger is an upgrade on Lovren, but we can’t see the Reds being able to acquire him for good value.

As a rival, and especially a rival with plenty of money right now, Chelsea are not in a position where they will be wanting to give us handouts.

Instead, we think Liverpool should go for a younger centre-back who can grow into the role and wait for his chances.

Ben White would be a good signing from Brighton, but the Seagulls have already rejected a bid of over £22m from Leeds for his services, which likely puts him out of our price-bracket as well.