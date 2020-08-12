Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for Sarr – £50m bankroll from player sales could fund deal for Sadio Mane’s mate

A reliable source has indicated that Liverpool are indeed in the race for Ismaila Sarr, Watford’s 22-year-old winger.

David Lynch of the Standard has penned a piece with Watford expert Simon Collings that states Liverpool are the ‘frontrunners’ for Sarr, but Watford want £40m for his services…

The winger would prefer an Anfield switch, says Lynch, who also states the fee for his services could be funded by the sales of Xherdan Shaqiri, Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic – who could fetch over £50m combined.

We don’t mind Sarr as a player, but for that kind of money, we’d like someone a little closer to the levels of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

After all, Sarr scored five goals in his debut Premier League season, two less than Wilson, who is already on our books and is not in Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Sarr ripped us apart at Vicarage Road, but bar that brilliant performance, was hot and cold for the majority of his debut PL campaign…

He’s quick, but does most of his good work behind the defence, and against Liverpool – most teams sit so deep he will not be afforded this.

Still, he’s a good friend of Mane from the Senegal national side and our world-class no.10 could aid his development, as will Klopp – who has a penchant for rapid attackers with potential for improvement.

Let’s watch this space with interest.