Liverpool set for £175m cash windfall that could boost summer transfer plans

Liverpool will receive the full £175m prize package for winning the Premier League – and the payments will not be reduced as a result of the coronavirus, reports the Times.

There will be cuts at some point in seasons down the line, because there is still a potential £330m rebate to be paid to TV broadcasters, but the Premier League has agreed it will not affect any payouts this term – meaning Liverpool will receive the full whack – the highest amount ever paid out to a winner.

Right now, the club has been careful regarding its finances regarding the transfer market because of an uncertainty about incomings – but this £175m will provide a very large safety net.

Obviously, Liverpool are not going to spending hundreds of millions this summer, and we’d still be surprised to see us buy a player that costs over £40m – but we hope there may be a few smart deals to cover our problem positions.

Namely, they are in central defence since the exit of Dejan Lovren, and at wing-forward, where Mo Salah and Sadio Mane need high-level, goalscoring backup.

There’s also the chance we might secure the wildcard, Thiago, from Bayern Munich, although this still remains a pipe-dream due to the cover we already have in the position.