(Video) Dejan Lovren with superb defensive action for Zenit as perfect start in Russia rolls on

Dejan Lovren is very much enjoying life in Russia since his switch from Liverpool at the end of the English season.

He’s already won both his matches for Zenit and has earned rave reviews for his performances as well.

This video is doing the rounds on social media of the Croat performing a superb chase-back and tackle.

With Jurgen Klopp’s conditioning, Degsy is basically Virgil van Dijk in the Russian league!

We hope he continues his good form – as it’ll show other clubs that players who can’t get into the German’s team are still potentially very good options.

See Lucas Leiva, Alberto Moreno, Luis Alberto, Danny Ings et al.

Watch the video, here!