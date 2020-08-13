Bernardo Silva says Champions League no easier now Liverpool are out

Bernardo Silva has told his Manchester City team-mates to stay focussed – and that just because Liverpool are no longer in the competition – their passage to the Champions League Final is not guaranteed.

We’d argue that right now, Liverpool and City are the two standout teams on the planet.

City are easily the best side left in the competition, and we think only Bayern Munich might stand in their way – especially after watching PSG’s shoddy performance last night v Atalanta.

Liverpool were knocked out by Atletico Madrid before the lockdown, in very unfortunate circumstances after playing incredibly well at Anfield – but gifting our opponents a late goal via Adrian’s error.

“The fact that Liverpool are out, Real Madrid are out, it’s not going to make our path any easier. That would be a wrong thought,” Silva told Goal.

“We need to go game-by-game, be very focused, knowing that every game is going to be very tough.

“All the teams in Lisbon are here because they deserve it. We need to be at our best level to win games and try to reach the final.”

We’re unashamedly going to be supporting Lyon, then whoever City face in the semi-finals and the final.

They’re a big sporting rival of ours – and should be banned from the Champions League anyway for their cheating of FFP.

In reality though, they’re rightly the favourites – and we hope we can go a little further in the competition next season after winning it last.