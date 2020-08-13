Chelsea journalist thinks Blues are about to sign their very own Virgil van Dijk

Chelsea are keen on Atletico Madrid central defender Jose Gimenez, who respected journalist Matt Law thinks can be as good for Frank Lampard as Virgil van Dijk has been for Jurgen Klopp.

Van Dijk cost us £75m, but two and a half years later, the fee looks an absolute bargain.

In his time at the club, the Dutchman has won both the Premier League and the Champions League, and it wouldn’t be unfair to say without him – neither would have been achieved.

But Law reckons Gimenez could be on his level at Stamford Bridge.

“I think he can be as big for Chelsea as van Dijk were for Liverpool,” Law told the London is Blue Podcast.

Gimenez is exceptional, but he’s not van Dijk exceptional!

Still, you have to be impressed with Chelsea’s moves in the transfer market. They’re going to have a great squad in 2020/21, but we don’t think they’re yet on Liverpool’s level.

They have more strength in depth, but a worse starting XI and a far inferior manager – who was outclassed by the Reds at the end of the season – kicking off in the process of the thrashing!