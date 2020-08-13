(Images) Liverpool’s new third kit has a real Croatia vibe to it

It’s not just us that thinks Liverpool’s third kit for the upcoming season looks like a Croatia strip, is it?!

All the previous leaks showed plenty of pink on the shirt, but this latest leak shows the colouring to be red – and we actually really like it.

The home kit is now being sold all over the world, and the funky, teal away will soon get its official release, too.

There have been complaints about the pricing, which we think are fair – and only wish clubs would charge realistic fees for the tops.

Still, the more sold, the better Liverpool do financially, such is the deal we’ve struck with Nike.