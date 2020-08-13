Ismaila Sarr issues come and get me plea to Liverpool after £40m interest breaks; Asks Watford to ‘free’ him to ‘win trophies’

Yesterday, we heard that Ismaila Sarr is a target of Liverpool and that the Watford winger could be the man to arrive and compete for minutes with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

And almost immediately after, the 22-year-old has claimed he’s jump at the possibility of a transfer.

“Liverpool are a really great team, everyone would love to play there,” he told French outlet SansLimitesn.com.

“They won the Premier League this year and the Champions League last year. But there are other great teams in the English league.

“Frankly, I have yet to make a choice. If I am to leave, I just hope it is for a good team. At the moment, it is just guesswork.

“Everyone who works is looking for advancement. Maybe if Watford frees me one day I could go and play for a bigger team. Go and showcase my talent elsewhere and then win trophies.”

Of course, we imagine Jamal Lewis felt similarly, but as soon as Norwich told us his asking price, Liverpool started looking elsewhere – and within days – had secured Kostas Tsimikas…

And we simply can’t see Liverpool paying anything close to £40m for a relegated winger when we thought £50m was too much for Timo Werner.

Obviously the deal for the German would work out very expensive in the end due to his wages, but he’s a world-class player who was desperate for an Anfield switch – and there’s no denying securing Sarr as our backup would be slightly disappointing considering the player we thought we were going to get.

That being said, we thought the same about Sadio Mane when we went for Mario Gotze, and the Senegalese is one of the best players in the world while Gotze is 28-years-old and without a club.