LFC ‘have held talks’ with superb centre-back; selling club ‘need money’

Liverpool are still considering a deal for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak, according to Bild honcho Christian Falk.

Falk was speaking on a podcast with our friends at @LFCTransferRoom and explained how Liverpool have already been in discussions with the Germans regarding the Turkish centre-back.

He also said that Kabak is one of three sellable assets currently on board with the Germans, who are struggling financially – and is therefore a big candidate to exit.

You can listen to his comments in the video below:

❗️Could Ozan Kabak become Lovren’s Replacement? 🎙@cfbayern tells us why Schalke could be willing to sell their star "Schalke need money, they have to sell one of their good players, 3 of them which are on the market – one of them is Kabak, the others are McKennie & Harit."💬 pic.twitter.com/JYf0ZMpxO4 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 8, 2020

After selling Dejan Lovren to Zenit, Liverpool need to bolster our central defensive options, as Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are injury prone and a fourth option is key if we want to challenge on all fronts.

We actually like Fabinho in the position, but he’s far, far too important in holding midfield.

Kabak is only 20-years-old though, and needs the kind of minutes we’re not sure we’d be able to give him at this stage of his career.

Plus, he’s be pretty expensive, which is Schalke’s prerogative. We’re not sure this one is go-er.