LFC to follow Tsimikas deal with another Greek transfer

Liverpool want Marios Tzavidas, the prodigal Greek forward, to follow in the footsteps of Kostas Tsimikas.

On Monday, the Olympiakos defender completed his transfer to Anfield to compete with Andy Robertson at left-back, but he might not be the only Greek to arrive this summer, if reports from journalist Nikos Tzouannis on Twitter are to be believed.

Liverpool FC interested in Panathinaikos young striker, Marios Tzavidas. The 17 year old Greek international was the first scorer of Panathinaikos U17 last year and is considered one of the most talented players of his generation #liverpool #panathinaikos #tzavidas @LFC — Nikos Tzouannis (@NikosTzouannis) August 12, 2020

Tzavidas has been tearing up trees for Panathinaikos youth sides and is highly rated in his homeland.

We’ve never heard of him – but if our scouts believe he’s worth bringing in – then so be it!

In fairness, we do need a new striker in the U23s. Rhian Brewster is too good for that level now and should either be on our bench consistently and getting minutes or on loan at a Premier League club – and we don’t think Joe Hardy ever has a first-team future.

Let’s see what happens with Liverpool’s new Greek adventure!