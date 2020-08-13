Liverpool happy to pay £27m for Thiago; Spaniard desperate for Anfield – but Pep Guardiola is now a catch

Liverpool’s pursuit of Thiago might end with the Spaniard joining his former manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City…

The boss of our biggest sporting rivals likes Thiago as a replacement for the departing David Silva, which we find a little strange considering he’s been telling Phil Foden that role is his for quite literally years!

But BILD have released a big story saying it’s Jurgen Klopp v Pep for the 29-year-old, unarguably one of the best midfielders on the planet.

Interestingly, their article says Liverpool are happy to pay £27m for Thiago, which is relatively close to Bayern’s asking price – but that City are obviously in a position to offer much more money.

So it could well be that it’ll come down to whether Thiago is happy to move to the Etihad or whether his heart is already set on Liverpool.

We already know that Thiago is desperate for a Liverpool move, but playing under Pep for City, who could win the Champions League this season, is obviously also a big pull.

At EOTK, we really hope we get it done. With Thiago, we’ll have a world-class keeper, defence, midfield and attack,