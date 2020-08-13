Still no talks regarding Wijnaldum contract as Emre Can situation looks increasingly possible

Gini Wijnaldum has yet to extend his contract – the one that runs out at the end of next season.

Come January 1, tops sides from Europe, and you can be sure there’ll be plenty of suitors, will be able to approach and offer him a Bosman deal.

When a player as good as Gini is readying the end of his deal, there’ll be discussions with agents and sporting directors at various elite sides – it’s usual – and the fact nothing has been sorted with Liverpool yet will only enhance this.

Sky Sports say Liverpool are currently not in discussions with the Dutchman, which we find a little odd.

We can only imagine Jurgen Klopp will have told Michael Edwards and co. keeping Gini is a priority. He selects Wijnaldum more than any of our other midfielders – and if we were to play the Champions League Final in a few weeks – he’d be a guaranteed starter.

Perhaps this is why Thiago’s name has come up so often. Ideally though, we’d retain Gini and bring in the Spaniard as another exciting option on top.