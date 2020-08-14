Fabrizio Romano backs up claims Liverpool have contacted Bayern for Thiago

Reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has backed up earlier claims Liverpool have officially made their first move for Thiago.

Liverpool are in contact with Bayern Münich for Thiago Alcantara. The player would love to join and Klopp wants him (still working also for Wijnaldum to sign a new contract).

Bayern want no less than €30m to sell Thiago. It’s up to Liverpool now… 🔴 #LFC #Bayern #Thiago — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2020

The Reds have been linked with the Spanish international for months, but reports stated there had been no contact between the English and German champions.

BILD changed that last night, by claiming Liverpool have now made ‘official contact’ with Bayern for the midfielder, amid interest from Manchester City.

Both the Echo and MEN have attempted to quash this rumour, but the backing of Romano makes it difficult to hear anything else.

The Italian journalist is one of the best when it comes to transfers in football, usually being one of the first to be briefed by his wide network of sources.

But the Echo and Manchester Evening News cannot be ignored, they’re best placed to get an inside scoop on their local clubs.

The Thiago to Liverpool rumour looks set to rumble on, and we at EOTK would actually be surprised if it even comes off.

While Romano is extremely credible, it’s impossible to ignore the Echo’s message to let this one go.

Their line makes sense too – Thiago has one year left on his deal, it makes sense Bayern would be trying to drum up a bidding war.