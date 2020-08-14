(Image) Trent & Hendo ‘like’ Thiago masterclass video shared by official UCL account

Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson have ‘liked’ a post on Instagram about Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara.
The midfielder has been relentlessly linked with a move to Anfield, and the players will surely have heard about this so their activity is intriguing.
Obviously, it can simply be chalked off as two professionals enjoying a ‘masterclass’ from world-class player – but what if it’s more?
Truly, we have no idea – only time will tell, but this could be noteworthy!
Ok guys… We see you 👀 pic.twitter.com/1ptOkBNqy0
— LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 14, 2020
