Latest on Thiago’s rumoured move to Liverpool as European sources disagree with local media

Thiago Alcantara is at the centre of a media storm linking him with a move to Premier League champions Liverpool.

There are so many reports, tweets and quotes flying around that it’s very hard to keep up with it all. We at Empire of the Kop have taken the time to compile the latest information from the best sources.

By now we’re sure you’re aware of the initial claims that the Reds had contacted Thiago ahead of a potential move this summer, as he enters the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich.

There have been some developments since then, but a few conflicting reports this week are potentially big moments in the saga.

First, reputable German newspaper BILD reported that Liverpool had officially approached the Bundesliga champions after striking an agreement with Thiago.

This was later backed up by Munich-based writer Christian Falk, who also confirmed that the player hopes the move can be completed.

Reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano also concurred, adding that Jurgen Klopp is also hoping to get Gini Wijnaldum to sign a new contract.

But the Echo looked to quash the Thiago claims by stating the Reds have no interest in the midfielder and don’t plan on making a move.

The MEN agreed with the Liverpool-based newspaper, but added that Bayern may be using both Manchester City and the Premier League champions to drum up a bidding war.