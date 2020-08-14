Liverpool Echo quash Thiago rumours & Bayern accused of trying to start a bidding war

Social media blew up last night with news from Germany that Liverpool had officially made their first move for Thiago Alcantara.

The Bayern Munich midfielder has been a subject of interested for the Reds, according to various reports in Europe and South America.

English media has typically maintained one message, though – Liverpool are not interested.

The Liverpool Echo didn’t wait around to quash the new Thiago rumours either, and published an article late last night.

In the report by James Findlater, it is claimed that the Reds have not opened talks with Bayern for the midfielder and have no intentions of doing so.

It is also suggest that the German champions are trying to drum up interest in Thaigo, with the Spain international only having one year left on his contract.

That claim is made by the Manchester Evening News, who say City aren’t interested in signing the Bayern star either.

It wouldn’t be the most surprising thing ever – if all this was just made up – but it seems a little odd that there is zero interest from the two Premier League giants.

Thiago is a world-class player, and even at 29, if he’s available on the cheap, it seems peculiar that both Liverpool and City are simply unbothered.

This saga looks set to rumble on.