Liverpool finally make ‘official contact’ with Bayern for Thiago, according to solid German source

Liverpool have reportedly made their move for Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Anfield for the last couple of months, with little to zero substance.

Now reputable German newspaper BILD claim the Reds have made ‘official contact’ with the German champions for Thiago.

In their report, it’s suggested interest from Manchester City has forced the hand of Liverpool.

It isn’t normally big news when a club just makes contact to sign a player, but the mini-saga caused by rumours on social media has blown this story out of proportion.

The BILD report was written by Tobi Altschäffl, who is well-respected and has had his claims backed up by the notable Christian Falk.

It remains to be seen if the Reds will actually be able to pull this one off.

Although competitive, our midfield is perhaps the most stacked area of our team and throwing Thiago in the mix may not suit everyone.

The Spain international would arguably become our best central midfielder as soon as he touches down at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

He’d effectively bench Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita, and would forced players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to wait even longer for chances.