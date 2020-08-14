Liverpool player ratings for FIFA 21 ahead of release – our predictions

EA Sports are set to drop the newest instalment of their FIFA franchise later this year, with FIFA 21 slated for an October 6 release date.

Avid fans are already wondering how their favourite players and clubs will rank up in the game, with this being a relatively big thing in modern football.

As we at EOTK are big Liverpool fans, we’re going to go through Jurgen Klopp’s squad a predict who will be going up and down.

Here is a breakdown of our predictions below (base overalls via sofifa.com):

Virgil van Dijk 91 → 91

Mo Salah 90 → 90

Alisson 90 → 90

Sadio Mane 90 → 90



Bobby Firmino 88 → 87

Fabinho 86 → 87

Andy Robertson 86 → 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold 85 → 86

Jordan Henderson 85 → 85

Gini Wijnaldum 85 → 85

Joe Gomez 82 → 84

Joel Matip 83 → 83

Naby Keita 82 → 83

James Milner 81 → 80

Xherdan Shaqiri 81 → 80

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 80 → 80

Takumi Minamino 77 → 78

Divock Origi 78 → 77

Adrian 76 → 76

Kostas Tsimikas 72 → 74

Rhian Brewster 67 → 69

Curtis Jones 65 → 68

Neco Williams 64 → 67

Harvey Elliott 64 → 66

Sepp van den Berg 66 → 66

Ki Jana Hoever 62 → 64

Caoimhin Kelleher 61 → 62

—

Right – let’s get stuck in.

With the astronomical ratings van Dijk, Alisson, Mane and Salah already have, we’re not sure EA will look to up their in-game statistics.

We think Firmino is likely to be taken down a peg – while we understand his role, it’ll be a simple decision to pick at his finishing which could see him drop a rating.

Liverpool’s midfield were solid last season, but Fabinho and Keita stood out as two players who had improved their game and are likely to get a slight boost.

Captain Henderson is already rated 85 and we can’t see him moving into 86, putting him level with the likes of Marco Verratti and Miralem Pjanic.

The Reds’ full-backs are long overdue an upgrade, particularly Trent, who may have been held back intentionally because a 20-year-old rated high-80s would break the game.

We think Taki and Tsimikas will go up purely because they’ve signed for Liverpool, even though they’re the new-boys at the club.

Youngsters Brewster, Jones, Williams and Elliott are also likely to get a buff after relatively impressive campaigns.