Liverpool set to ditch pre-season in France after change in UK isolation rules

Liverpool are set to cancel plans for pre-season training in France this summer, with an extended stay in Austria now seemingly likely.

That’s according to David Lynch of the Evening Standard, who cites the UK adding France to the list of countries requiring a 14-day isolation period upon return.

The same report suggests Jurgen Klopp’s homeland of Germany is also being considered, but Austria is the expected destination of choice.

The Reds are in Saalfelden – with many players making their own ways there over the next week – which is just an hour from Salzburg.

The original plan was to travel to Evian-les-Bains, as they’ve done the last two years, but changes made by the UK government has forced the club to re-think.

Liverpool could arrange a friendly match with Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg, which would offer Takumi Minamino a lovely opportunity to see some old friends.

The Premier League season was concluded just over two weeks ago, and the Community Shield is in a fortnight – things are moving fast this year.

Liverpool stalwart Virgil van Dijk has already started his pre-season preparations, as the centre-half has been spotted at the training ground of Swiss sixth-tier side FC Perly-Certoux.