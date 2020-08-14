New 2020/21 Season: Liverpool Could be a Value Premier League Title Bet at Pre-Season Odds

In collaboration with Freebets.com

The celebrations following the 2019/20 are only just starting to recede, but we are already eagerly anticipating the start of the new Premier League season on Saturday 12 September.

At the time of writing it has yet to be officially announced when the fixtures for the new league campaign will be released, but speculation is pointing to Monday 17 August. At that point, the focus will intensify as to what lies ahead.

The primary goal for Liverpool is clearly to retain the league title, although it would be unrealistic to expect a repeat of last season’s dominance that saw the Reds finish 18 points clear of their nearest rivals and a remarkable 33 points ahead of the team finishing third.

Klopp Keeping Faith

With Jurgen Klopp set to keep faith in the squad that served him so well last term, other than a few minor adjustments to those on the fringes of the starting XI and providing greater quality in depth, there is every reason to be confident of more silverware to come.

The build up to the new season is traditionally a time when many of us have a bet on the season ahead, with particular reference to backing Premier League champions and winners of the other major league titles in the UK and Europe, the leading European and domestic cup competitions and other markets such as relegation, leading goalscorers, etc.

At this early stage, only a few betting markets such as the outright winner for the main domestic trophies are currently available, but over the next couple of weeks there will be a vast array of markets and Liverpool betting odds on offer.

Ante Post Betting

Pre-season ante-post bets are a big favourite among punters when it comes to using free bets, particularly for new customers and you can check this link for the very latest list of free bets and sign up offers for UK customers.

With the Champions League for 2019/20 still ongoing, there are no betting odds available for next season’s competition as yet, although Liverpool will inevitably be among the frontrunners in the betting markets.

In the Premier League, Manchester City are the bookies’ favourites with a month to go until the big kick-off. Liverpool are clear second favourites at best odds of 15/8 with Betway, Betfair and Paddy Power. You can get 3/1 on a straight forecast bet of Liverpool/Manchester City to finish champions and runners-up at William Hill, who also offer 7/4 on Liverpool to finish as the Highest Scoring Team.

The FA Cup betting also sees Liverpool as second favourites to the Mancunians from the Etihad Stadium at 6/1 with Betway.

Betting on any of the big clubs in the domestic cup competitions at ante-post odds is a risky business, given doubts as to squad rotation (particularly in the early rounds). There’s a wealth of young talent at Anfield, as was seen last term, but the reality is that the focus is on the bigger prizes. An early punt on Liverpool to retain the league title could pay dividends.