People in Scotland are calling for The S*n to be boycotted after disgusting headline

Many citizens in Aberdeen are calling for The S*n to face a boycott, after a typically atrocious headline from the rag.

Several people died after a train derailed near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire after heavy rainfall, with a landslide said to be the likely cause of the accident.

The Scottish edition of The S*n’s front page the following morning featured a photograph of the driver with the headline ‘DEATH EXPRESS‘.

Obviously, this wasn’t received well by the people of Aberdeen, who have now called for the rag to face a city-wide banning.

Loads of people from across Scotland took to social media to express their disgust at the handling of the ‘reporting’ of the fatal crash.

A petition shared on Change.org, which demanded an apology from The S*n and a Liverpool-style ban, has amassed over 40,000 signatures.

The S*n have since shared a written letter of apology, after the uproar.

This is no surprise to the people of Liverpool, and fans of the Reds and Everton in general, as the rag has been banned in our city for a long time.

It’s actually astonishing The S*n is still as popular as it is, with their brand of ‘journalism’ – it should face a country-wide ban!