Sky Sports explain why Thiago move is impossible – after ‘nonsense’ claims from the club

Liverpool’s pursuit – or not – of Thiago is becoming increasingly complicated by the day…

Reds were mightily excited last night when we heard news from reliable sources such as Fabrizio Romano that the club was in touch with Bayern Munich regarding the transfer of the Spanish international.

But almost immediately after the internet exploded, Echo quashed the rumours and cited a club source that said the news was ‘nonsense’.

Now, Sky Sports have tried to explain what’s actually going on – and have essentially said the move is impossible – because Liverpool will not spend £27m on a player who we’ll be able to approach on a Bosman come January 1.

“Thiago is one of thousands of players Liverpool watch closely and they would be interested in signing him under different circumstances,” they claim. “Those circumstances could come into play next summer, but it looks more likely that Thiago will move to another club during this window.

“So why are Liverpool reluctant to make a move now? Well, Thiago is 29 and he will be out of contract in 10 months. It simply would not make sense for Liverpool to spend €30m on a player they could sign for nothing next summer, especially when they already have world-class midfielders who can play the No 6 and No 8 roles.”

Many football tipsters have predicted Thiago will end up at Anfield, but we just can’t see it now.

Once the club issues an official denial, as sadly appears to have happened, a transfer rarely materialises.

At the end of the day, we can’t be too disappointed. Liverpool’s current midfield options are vastly underrated, and in Naby Keita – we have a trump card for next season.

The Guinean shone after the restart and was probably Liverpool’s best player in the final ten or so games. Fabinho is completely world-class and will hopefully not miss nearly as long through injury, while captain Jordan Henderson is the reigning Premier League Player of the Year.

On top of those three, we have the sublime Gini Wijnaldum, Jurgen Klopp’s most trusted lieutenant on the left of the trio – and then wildcard Curtis Jones.

And that’s before mentioning James Milner – the evergreen option who will now be able to play in midfield as Kostas Tsimikas has been purchased to support Andy Robertson at left-back.