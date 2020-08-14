Trent Alexander-Arnold has changed football, states Le Saux, after Liverpool man bags major award

Trent Alexander-Arnold has just been named the Premier League Young Player of the Year, which shouldn’t be much of a surprise to anyone.

The right-back was sensational for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, racking up a quite ridiculous 13 assists, which was one better than the record of 12 he set the season previous – the most a defender had ever registered in the Premier League (and almost certainly English football history – although records cannot confirm that).

According to former Chelsea defender Graeme Le Saux, Trent has revolutionised the manner in which right-backs can play the game – and he’s spot on.

“I can’t ever remember one player have such an influence on his team at right-back as Trent has on Liverpool, let alone from a 21-year-old,” Le Saux told the official Premier League site.

“He’s adding more goals to his game, his assists record is second to none among defenders. I can see him continuing to improve in the environment he is playing in at Liverpool.”

While Trent is by far the best right-back on the planet, we have tidy backup in Neco Williams, too.

The Welshman emerged at the end of the season just gone as a genuine option for the position, and he’s the reason why Liverpool won’t enter the transfer market to purchase a new right-back.

At left-back, we had to sign Kostas Tsimikas to support Andy Robertson, who was our only left-footed senior option for the position in 2019/20.

Liverpool and Manchester City will be the favourites for the new Premier League season – and we can’t see a winner coming from anyone bar Klopp or Pep Guardiola’s world-class teams.

One of the advantages for Liverpool will be that City will be competing late on in the Champions League – and will therefore get a much shorter rest than us.

Klopp would have obviously preferred to be in Lisbon competing for the trophy, but our unfortunate defeat to Atletico Madrid back in March put and end to the idea of winning the competition in consecutive years.

Next term, we’d hope Liverpool have a real go at Premier League or Champions League glory. Either, or both – will do absolutely brilliantly!