(Video) Adrian books out stadium to create ‘movie trailer’ to show off medals won with Liverpool

Liverpool reserve goalkeeper Adrian has seemingly booked out a stadium to record a cinematic video to show off what he’s won with the Reds.

Described as a ‘movie trailer’ on Reddit’s r/LiverpoolFC, the short clip has the Spaniard moodily walking around before holding up his medals.

We love it – it reeks of self-belief and confidence, and just exemplifies how far the former West Ham goalkeeper has come in the last 18 months.

From free agent to Premier League champion, is right Adri!

Take a watch of the video below: