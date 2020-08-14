(Video) Trent’s best bits from 19/20 as Scouser named PL Young Player of the Season

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season, which should come as no surprise.

The defender totted up 13 assists throughout the campaign and helped his team register 12 clean sheets as the Reds secured the title.

It was a truly unforgettable season for Trent and for us fans, as Jurgen Klopp’s men ran away with the trophy and had it bagged in December.

Trent was the second-most creative player in the league, behind only Kevin De Bruyne, from right back – here are his best bits from 2019/20 (via LFC TV):