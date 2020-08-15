Former LFC star Coutinho scores twice for Bayern against parent club Barca in 8-2 thrashing

Former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho played a very weird role in Bayern Munich’s 8-2 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League last night.

The Brazilian is still a player of the Catalans, but was allowed to play for the German champions against his parent club while on loan as per UEFA’s rules.

Coutinho was brought off the bench when Bayern were already cruising and rubbed salt in the wounds of his dream club by scoring twice.

They were typical goals from the little magician, utilising his quick feet to beat the already broken and embarrassed Barcelona defence.

The brace does pose an interesting question, though – has it had an impact on Coutinho’s future?

Emotions are a big part of football and the Brazilian’s contribution to Barcelona’s humiliation will likely mean the end of his time there – but that may have already been the case.

Premier League clubs Arsenal and Leicester City are reportedly interested in Coutinho, with Liverpool said to have repeatedly rejected advances from Phil’s camp.

Bayern have already turned down the chance to make the midfielder’s move a permanent one, and he’ll return to Spain once the season is over.