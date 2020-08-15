Humiliation could worsen for Barca with Liverpool payout if Coutinho wins the Champions League

Barcelona were destroyed by German giants Bayern Munich last night in a 8-2 thrashing in the Champions League quarter finals.

Salt was rubbed in the wounds for the Catalans when Philippe Coutinho was brought off the bench and scored twice against his parent club.

2019/20 is the first season in over a decade Barcelona haven’t won a trophy – which is both impressive and humbling for the Spanish club.

But it could be about to get worse. Should Bayern go on to win the Champions League, the Catalans will have to give Liverpool £4.5million.

Part of the deal that took Coutinho to Camp Nou was a clause would be activated should the Brazilian lift ‘ol’ big ears‘ while a Barca player.

As reported by the Mirror, many of the clauses included in the Brazilian’s contract are player-specific rather than club-specific.

It’s fair to say Barcelona didn’t originally plan on Coutinho going out on loan!

When the Reds agreed to sell Phil, it was hard to see how they’d come out on top – but under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp, we’ve come out very well indeed.